Brokerages Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $567.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) to post sales of $567.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $572.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $561.46 million. Teradyne reported sales of $566.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of TER traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.99. 1,055,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,386. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 17,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $981,887.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,138.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $397,408.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,570 shares of company stock worth $1,978,796 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

