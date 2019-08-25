Brokerages Expect Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $314.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will report $314.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $309.60 million. Synaptics reported sales of $417.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.47. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In other news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 6,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,679.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Synaptics by 80.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.19. The stock had a trading volume of 291,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

