Brokerages Expect Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Plug Power also reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 6,435.09%. The business had revenue of $57.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,800,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,316,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 836,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,557,000 after acquiring an additional 922,937 shares during the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,555. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

