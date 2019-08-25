Brokerages Expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.15. NuStar Energy reported earnings of ($3.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $372.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.77 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.79% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on NS. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NYSE:NS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.13. 191,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,128. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 358.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 37,004 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,035,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,519,000 after buying an additional 695,712 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

