Brokerages Anticipate Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Astronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.36. Astronics reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astronics will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Astronics.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). Astronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on ATRO shares. ValuEngine cut Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Astronics to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Astronics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Astronics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

In other Astronics news, CFO David C. Burney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $77,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,761 shares in the company, valued at $648,818.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $538,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 481.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

ATRO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 422,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,952. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52. Astronics has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $907.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

