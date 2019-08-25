Brokerages Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will post $7.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.05 billion and the lowest is $7.04 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $7.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $28.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.92 billion to $29.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.37 billion to $28.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARW. TheStreet lowered Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.02.

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.31. The company had a trading volume of 412,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,818. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $86.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,200 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $217,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at $559,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 57,550 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $3,963,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,966.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 199.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 92.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.