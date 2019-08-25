British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 67.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 156,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 179,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 11.9% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $3,176,000. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BTI traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 883,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,686. British American Tobacco PLC has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.84. The firm has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered British American Tobacco from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

