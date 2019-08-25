Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $830.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to announce $830.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $824.20 million to $839.96 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $612.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $846.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.64 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,551,000 after purchasing an additional 444,253 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 103,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1,738.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 101,142 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $612,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $2,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.70. 627,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,030. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $37.39.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

