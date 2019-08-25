Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get BOX alerts:

In other news, Director Josh Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,284.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,084,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,538,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in BOX in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 756.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BOX in the second quarter worth about $17,790,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.36. BOX has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $27.19.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 446.05%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BOX will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.