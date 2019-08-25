BLOCKv Price Hits $0.0023 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit and Ethfinex. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $658.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00258336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.02 or 0.01319935 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00021333 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00097296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000425 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv was first traded on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,661,778,006 tokens. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, OKEx, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

