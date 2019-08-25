Block-Logic (BLTG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $119,444.00

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $119,444.00 and $261.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000306 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com . Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.