BitNewChain (BTN) Price Tops $0.0230 on Exchanges

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. BitNewChain has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and $260.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitNewChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and ZB.COM. Over the last week, BitNewChain has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.51 or 0.00792857 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006531 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004151 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About BitNewChain

BitNewChain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official website is www.btn.org . BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitNewChain

BitNewChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNewChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitNewChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

