Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $136.43 million and $4.87 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00007021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, YoBit, Bithumb and BigONE. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003900 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001020 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000500 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00063560 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 974.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, Gate.io, BigONE, YoBit, HitBTC, CoinBene, Bithumb, Coinnest, Indodax, Exrates, Crex24, Huobi, Binance, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

