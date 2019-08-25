Bitcoin Atom Price Down 20.1% This Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $175.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000132 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

