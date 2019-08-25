Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Petroleum Corporation is an energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of domestic oil and natural gas reserves primarily located in the San Joaquin Basin in California, the Uinta Basin in Utah, the Piceance Basin in Colorado and the East Texas Basin in Texas. Berry Petroleum Corporation is based in Bakersfield, CA. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BRY. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Berry Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.

BRY opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. Berry Petroleum has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.22 million and a P/E ratio of 6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $170.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 5,085,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $50,036,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berry Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 6,082.0% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

