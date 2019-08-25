Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Bayer and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €81.43 ($94.69).

FRA:BAYN opened at €66.59 ($77.43) on Wednesday. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($143.98). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €60.79 and a 200-day moving average price of €61.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

