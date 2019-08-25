Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barclays from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Barclays stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Barclays has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 14.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 442.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

