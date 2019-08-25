Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.39 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce $169.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.49 million and the lowest is $168.30 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $164.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $678.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $676.40 million to $679.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $695.79 million, with estimates ranging from $678.40 million to $713.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $169.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 88,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.03. 211,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,366. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.12. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $63.64 and a 12-month high of $85.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.