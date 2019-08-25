B. Riley Downgrades Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $59.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Preferred Bank from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $56.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.20.

PFBC opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $735.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 587.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 230,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after buying an additional 196,547 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 931,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,016,000 after buying an additional 85,003 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 70,809 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 861.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 56,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

