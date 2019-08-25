Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Receives $39.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Axos Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on Axos Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE AX traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 528,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,936. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.28.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

