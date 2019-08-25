Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Analysts expect Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) to announce $1.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison also reported sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $7.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 52.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.06 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.23.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $588,963.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,411.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lori J. Bondar sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $301,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,852 shares of company stock worth $9,023,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVY traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.72. The company had a trading volume of 453,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,012. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $82.89 and a 52-week high of $120.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.28%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

