Atonomi Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Atonomi has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Ethfinex and IDEX. Atonomi has a total market cap of $184,531.00 and approximately $3,515.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $503.59 or 0.04977835 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00047570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000159 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,615,787 tokens. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

