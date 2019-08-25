At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Shares Down 7.8%

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)’s stock price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $6.06, approximately 4,486,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,628,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

HOME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on At Home Group to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered At Home Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on At Home Group from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.43 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in At Home Group during the second quarter worth about $241,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 519,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 104,177 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,172,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

