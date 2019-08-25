Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of ASTE opened at $26.80 on Thursday. Astec Industries has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $52.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $630.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $304.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.96 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

In related news, insider Jaco Van Der Merwe purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,212. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 40.6% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 208.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 361.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 14.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

