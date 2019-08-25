Arqma Market Cap Reaches $48,550.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Arqma has a market capitalization of $48,550.00 and approximately $271.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,050.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.25 or 0.01854477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $303.89 or 0.03025803 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00715886 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.63 or 0.00793055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011743 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00071803 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00498584 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00131715 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 7,187,589 coins and its circulating supply is 1,143,046 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.