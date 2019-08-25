Arepacoin (AREPA) Hits One Day Volume of $53.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $38,212.00 and approximately $53.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arepacoin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000305 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,335,504 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

