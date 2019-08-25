Arcblock Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Arcblock has a market cap of $20.12 million and $3.16 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001952 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Huobi, BitMart and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00253198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.01294490 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020494 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00093617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, DragonEX, Huobi, IDEX, LBank, Bibox, DDEX, Kucoin, BitMart, CoinBene, Gate.io, OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

