Apex Price Up 37.6% This Week (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Apex has a market cap of $3.26 million and $108,092.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apex token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, LBank, Bitbns and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Apex has traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011229 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009082 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex (CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,774,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX

Apex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, LBank, Bit-Z and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

