Analyzing Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) and Nokia Oyj (NASDAQ:NOK)

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) and Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Comtech Telecomm. and Nokia Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtech Telecomm. 3.98% 6.88% 4.08% Nokia Oyj -2.26% 7.84% 2.98%

This table compares Comtech Telecomm. and Nokia Oyj’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtech Telecomm. $570.59 million 1.13 $29.76 million $0.75 35.60 Nokia Oyj $26.65 billion 1.06 -$401.54 million $0.27 18.56

Comtech Telecomm. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nokia Oyj. Nokia Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comtech Telecomm., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.6% of Comtech Telecomm. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Nokia Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Comtech Telecomm. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Comtech Telecomm. has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nokia Oyj has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Comtech Telecomm. pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nokia Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Comtech Telecomm. pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nokia Oyj pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Comtech Telecomm. and Nokia Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtech Telecomm. 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nokia Oyj 3 0 9 1 2.62

Comtech Telecomm. presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.07%. Nokia Oyj has a consensus target price of $6.94, indicating a potential upside of 38.60%. Given Comtech Telecomm.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Comtech Telecomm. is more favorable than Nokia Oyj.

Summary

Comtech Telecomm. beats Nokia Oyj on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies. It also provides enterprise application technologies comprising location-based technologies that include Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location, and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enable customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone user's geospatial position; and text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and communicate with 911 public safety answering points. The company's Government Solutions segment offers command and control technologies, which comprise tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. It also provides over-the-horizon microwave systems, including equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT). It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber technology solutions, including gigabit passive optical networks, Ethernet point-to-point, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; and fiber access products, solutions, and services. In addition, the company provides network infrastructure and implementation, care, and professional services comprising network planning and optimization, and systems integration services for mobile networks; and managed services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. It has a collaboration agreement with CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Nokia Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

