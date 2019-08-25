Analysts Expect i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.19 Million

Brokerages predict that i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) will announce $38.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.56 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $84.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $135.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $135.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $152.89 million, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $154.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $31.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of IIIV stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.19. 226,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,397. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $634.18 million, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 84,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,991,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David K. Morgan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $42,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in i3 Verticals by 4,273.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.