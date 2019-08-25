Analysts Expect Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Brokerages predict that Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Greenlane during the second quarter worth approximately $16,775,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane during the second quarter worth approximately $13,042,000. Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in Greenlane during the second quarter worth approximately $3,228,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Greenlane during the second quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Greenlane during the second quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNLN opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

