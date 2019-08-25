Analysts Anticipate Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) to Announce -$1.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) to announce ($1.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Urogen Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.17). Urogen Pharma also reported earnings of ($1.28) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($4.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.85) to ($2.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Urogen Pharma.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

URGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urogen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In related news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $46,827.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,954,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,147,000 after acquiring an additional 454,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,107,000 after acquiring an additional 915,970 shares in the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,446,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 843,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 64,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter.

URGN stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 279,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,609. Urogen Pharma has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $435.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.35.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

