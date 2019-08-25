Analysts Anticipate Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.48 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) will report sales of $119.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.09 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $119.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year sales of $481.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $477.88 million to $486.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $489.43 million, with estimates ranging from $481.25 million to $498.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $118.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.22 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 14.46%. Retail Properties of America’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,341.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,325,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 41.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,616,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,646 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 128.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 658,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,276,000 after acquiring an additional 632,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 74.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 391,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

RPAI stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 941,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $13.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.08%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

