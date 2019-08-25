Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) Director Sells C$323,817.20 in Stock

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) Director Alex Probyn sold 8,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.15, for a total transaction of C$323,817.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,263,032.05.

AIF stock traded down C$0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting C$38.04. 67,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,100. Altus Group Ltd has a 52 week low of C$21.67 and a 52 week high of C$39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.03.

AIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.00.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

