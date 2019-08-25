Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Altria Group by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Altria Group by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in Altria Group by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $46.41. 9,224,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,165,321. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.38. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on MO shares. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.74.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

