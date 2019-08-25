Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Holdings Trimmed by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 68.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,337,000 after buying an additional 31,883,878 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,913,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,344,000 after purchasing an additional 935,757 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,216,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,193,000 after purchasing an additional 926,612 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,475,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,089,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.74.

NYSE MO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.41. 9,224,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,165,321. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.