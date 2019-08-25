Alphacat (ACAT) Tops One Day Volume of $113,653.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Alphacat has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Alphacat has a total market cap of $727,668.00 and approximately $113,653.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alphacat alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00253453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.01287796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020335 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00094154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.