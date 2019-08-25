Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 205,910.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,353 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,542,017,000 after acquiring an additional 61,029 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,188,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,285,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 4,018.6% during the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,202,000 after acquiring an additional 935,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $623,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,197.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.05.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $37.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,153.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,171.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,159.87. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,296.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

