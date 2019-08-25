Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $297,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,516.00 target price (up from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.05.

GOOGL traded down $37.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,153.58. 1,446,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,973. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,171.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,159.87. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97. The stock has a market cap of $826.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

