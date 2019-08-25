Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Allstate by 17.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,106,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,871 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Allstate by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,854,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,409,000 after buying an additional 204,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,468,000 after buying an additional 391,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Allstate by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,279,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,822,000 after buying an additional 321,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Allstate by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,646,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,651,000 after buying an additional 50,073 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Barclays set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.98. 1,101,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,770. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $109.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 35,014 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total transaction of $3,628,850.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,589,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,278,381.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,836 shares of company stock valued at $13,071,947 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

