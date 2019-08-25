Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.17.

ALNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALNA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 33,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,722. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.