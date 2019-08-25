ALIS (ALIS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One ALIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, IDEX and Cryptopia. ALIS has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $5.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ALIS has traded 35% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00257851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.01319066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00021252 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00097144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000423 BTC.

ALIS Token Profile

ALIS launched on August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,387,437 tokens. ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp . ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

