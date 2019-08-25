Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,992 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 2.9% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $19,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 42.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA traded down $7.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.54. The company had a trading volume of 19,543,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,574,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.64 and a 200 day moving average of $172.88. The company has a market cap of $437.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TH Capital boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie set a $226.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.23.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.