Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,818,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,960,000 after purchasing an additional 140,896 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,911,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,527,000 after purchasing an additional 67,312 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,519,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,455,000 after purchasing an additional 77,397 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,354,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,725,000 after acquiring an additional 334,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,070,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,239,000 after acquiring an additional 258,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATGE traded down $6.02 on Friday, hitting $44.94. 1,621,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.84.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 7.68%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

