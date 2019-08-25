Adelphoi Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Adelphoi has a market capitalization of $117,104.00 and $206.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00258096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.22 or 0.01318307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021116 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00097172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000420 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io . Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

