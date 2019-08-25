Abyss Token (ABYSS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $77,047.00

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $77,047.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.08 or 0.04958335 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00046932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,939,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DDEX, CoinExchange, IDEX, Bilaxy, CoinBene, ZBG, Indodax, YoBit, Ethfinex, Sistemkoin, CoinPlace, HitBTC, Hotbit and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

