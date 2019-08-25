Abulaba Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Abulaba token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Mercatox. Abulaba has a total market capitalization of $1,521.00 and $4,002.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Abulaba has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00258570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.01308624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021075 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00096787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000418 BTC.

About Abulaba

Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 tokens. The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital

Abulaba Token Trading

Abulaba can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

