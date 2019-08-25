76,270 Shares in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Purchased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,270 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.17% of CommVault Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in CommVault Systems in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in CommVault Systems in the second quarter worth about $109,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CommVault Systems in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 40.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommVault Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

NASDAQ CVLT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,865. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

