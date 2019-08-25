$69.00 Million in Sales Expected for Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) will report $69.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trecora Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.50 million to $69.50 million. Trecora Resources reported sales of $73.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will report full year sales of $273.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $267.53 million to $279.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $293.65 million, with estimates ranging from $283.50 million to $303.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trecora Resources.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trecora Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:TREC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. 40,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,258. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $220.21 million, a P/E ratio of 891.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

In related news, major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $54,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick D. Quarles acquired 5,076 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,491.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,491. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,198 shares of company stock worth $224,402 and sold 164,666 shares worth $1,587,009. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 503.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Trecora Resources during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Trecora Resources by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trecora Resources by 233.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Trecora Resources by 35.8% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

