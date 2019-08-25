$4.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will post sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.97 billion and the highest is $4.02 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $3.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $16.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.79 billion to $16.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.13 billion to $18.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,396,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,074,926,000 after buying an additional 964,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,854,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,875,780,000 after purchasing an additional 974,005 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,681,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,487 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,839,000 after purchasing an additional 48,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,628,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,675,000 after purchasing an additional 410,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.66. 1,089,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,966. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $74.30 and a 12 month high of $103.36. The firm has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.